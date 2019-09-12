Firefighters rushed to youth jail fire

Emergency crews were called to a young offenders institution in Polmont last night amidst reports of a blaze in a cell.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) arrived at the scene at Polmont Young Offenders Institute with three fire engines and a height appliance after an alarm had been raised around 7pm last night reporting a fire in one of the cells.

The blaze had already been tackled by the prison staff once the services arrived, however the SFRS said one person was treated by medics for smoke inhalation.