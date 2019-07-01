Firefighters deal with chemical incident at Edinburgh social club

Have your say

Firefighters raced to Gilmerton last night to deal with a chemical incident at a social club.

The incident. at Gilmerton Miners Welfare and Social Club, involved 'potentially hazardous materials,' the fire brigade confirmed.

Emergency services the club Picture: Gordon Davie (left) and (right) Gilmerton Miners Club. Picture: Google

One eye witness, Steve Carruthers, said yesterday: "The firemen that entered the miners have full chemical suits on and no-one is allowed to enter, not even the paramedics."

Firefighters had to enter the premises wearing gas-tight suits and paramedics stayed outside the building.

Nobody was injured during the scare and emergency services left the scene by 9.50pm.

Robin Farrer shared pictures as the action unfolded, adding: "Police, fire engines and ambulances at Gilmerton Miners Club."

The Edinburgh Evening News reported late last night (Sunday) that emergency services responded to a report of an incident at Gilmerton Miners Club.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Scottish Fire and Rescue were called at 19.37 on Sunday, June 30 to an incident involving a potentially hazardous material.

"Operation Control sent three appliances and specialist resources to the scene and left at 9.50pm."

