Fire crews are currently at the scene of an ongoing attic fire in the Murrayfield area of Edinburgh.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called at 9.48am today (Friday) to Campbell Road in the Murrayfield area of the city.

The fire crews are currently at the scene

Three appliances and one height appliance were sent to the scene.

One eyewitness has told the Evening News that an ambulance and a number of police cars are also on the scene.

The house in question appears to be surrounded by scaffolding.

More to follow.

Fire crews at the scene