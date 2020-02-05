Fire breaks out at Edinburgh's historic Myreside Pavilion as road closed to traffic

Fire crews are currently battling the fire

Fire crews are currently battling a fire at Myreside Pavilion in Edinburgh.

Myreside Road is currently closed to vehicles as crews battle to put out the flames.

Two crews are reportedly at the scene.

Council-run Edinburgh Travel News wrote on Twitter: "Myreside Road is currently closed in both directions due to a building fire.

"Service 38 will operate via Morningside Road - Colinton Road."

Credit: Jarlath Flynn/Twitter

Watsonians RFC currently use the stadium for their home games.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.

Smoke from the fire can be seen.

