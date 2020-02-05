Fire breaks out at Edinburgh's historic Myreside Pavilion as road closed to traffic

Fire crews are currently battling the fire
Fire crews are currently battling a fire at Myreside Pavilion in Edinburgh.
Myreside Road is currently closed to vehicles as crews battle to put out the flames.
Two crews are reportedly at the scene.
Council-run Edinburgh Travel News wrote on Twitter: "Myreside Road is currently closed in both directions due to a building fire.
"Service 38 will operate via Morningside Road - Colinton Road."
Watsonians RFC currently use the stadium for their home games.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for more information.
