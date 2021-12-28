The popularity of true crime in the last year has continued to grow n popularity, and Hollywood has a history of telling the stories of the world’s most evil criminals gruesome crimes.

With true crime podcasts growing by approximately 81 per cent in the past year and Netflix screening several popular documentaries which focus on these twisted minds, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood adapted the gruesome, horrific, and ultimately evil, tales for the big screen.

But how do you know which are the most informative and respected ones to watch? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re looking for something new to watch, take a look at our list of the highest-rated serial killer movies available to watch right now.

1. My Friend Dahmer (2017) My Friend Dahmer is a biographical drama film about American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Based on the 2012 graphic novel of the same name by cartoonist John Backderf which follows the author's early life with Dahmer, whom he was a childhood friend of. Photo: Ibid Filmworks/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2. Monster (2003) Monster focuses on serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a former street prostitute who murdered seven of her male clients between 1989 and 1990 and was placed on death row. Photo: Mdp/New Market/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

3. Charles Says (2016) Charlie Says is a 2018 American biographical drama film that follows Charles Manson and his cult following. Stars former Doctor Who man Matt Smith. Photo: Epic Level/IFC/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

4. No Man of God (2020) No Man of God is based on real life transcripts selected from conversations between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI Special Agent Bill Hagmaier and stars Hollywood A-lister Elijah Wood as the former. Photo: Company X Photo Sales