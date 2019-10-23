Fife police deployed amid reports of ‘hostage situation’

Have your say

Armed police officers have been deployed to a home in Fife amid reports of a ‘hostage situation’.

A number of police cars were sent to a house on Kirkland Gardens, Ballingry around 4:30am today.

Social media images show a number of officers around the property, which has been taped off.

One poster on Benarty Matters Facebook page said: “Just drove past there to drop daughter off at Dunmore Nursery and two more police fans just showed up.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Kirkland Gardens in Ballingry following a disturbance.

“The incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public. Residents are thanked for their patience and understanding while the incident is ongoing.”