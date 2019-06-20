Fife murder mystery: Police name pair after two bodies found

Police in Fife have confirmed the identity of two people who died in Elie.

They were 49-year-old Valerie Richardson from Elie and 39-year-old Ross Thom from Cellardyke.

Police confirmed that Valerie was murdered, and that Ross’ death being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Officers attended at an address in Links Place at around 5.10pm on Monday June 17, following a report of concern for the occupant and both Valerie Richardson and Ross Thom were found dead within.

Post mortem examination has now taken place.

Officers are not seeking to trace anyone else in connection with this matter.

Detective Inspector Chris Mill from Levenmouth CID said: “We understand that these deaths have come as a great shock, not only to the local community in Elie but to the families of both individuals. Our specially trained officers will continue to support the families with all the assistance they may require.

“We have conducted a thorough investigation of the property in Links Place and, along with the results of the post mortem, we are satisfied that Valerie Richardson’s death is suspicious and is being treated as a murder.

“While an official cause of death has yet to be established for Ross Thom, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident and no other individuals are being sought in connection with these deaths.”

