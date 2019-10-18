Fife man shouted offensive remarks at former partner after sexually transmitted infection claim

A Fife man acted in an aggressive manner, swearing and shouting offensive remarks at his former partner after claiming she gave him a sexually transmitted infection.

Jamie McKenna, of Lorimer Gardens, Dunfermline appeared before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday).

McKenna (22) admitted that on July 26 this year at an address in Ferguson Place, Burntisland he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he acted in an aggressive manner; shouted, swore and repeatedly uttered offensive remarks towards his then partner.

You may also be interested in:

Fife rail services halted after train hits cow

Road layout in Fife town is an accident waiting to happen

Kirkcaldy gun man jailed over weapons find

The court heard the pair had been in a relationship since October 2018. On July 26 the court heard that a sexual health test taken by McKenna had tested positive for an infection.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court he began shouting at his former partner using offensive language.

She said: “This was all heard by the neighbours. They could hear her shouting ‘get off me’.

“His shouts were heard by a variety of neighbours who were concerned and contacted the police.”

McKenna’s defence agent said: “It wasn’t great that he lost his temper but you can probably see why – he thought she was being unfaithful to him and that he had contracted an infection from her.

“He went overboard using nasty names because he was upset. The relationship is now over.”

Sheriff Thornton said he wasn’t impressed by McKenna’s lack of remorse.

He deferred sentence for six months to April 16, 2020 for McKenna to be of good behaviour. Bail was continued.