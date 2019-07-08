Fife man appears in court charged with terrorism offences

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with alleged terrorism offences following a weekend police operation in Fife.

Armed Police Scotland counter terror officers detained Sam Imrie, 22, in Colliston Avenue, in the Pitteuchar area of Glenrothes before experts searched a home in the street.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mr Imrie made a brief appearance in private on petition at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He made no plea to two charges under the Terrorism Act 2006 and was remanded in custody to appear again within the next eight days.