Fife man acted in an aggressive manner making threats at Victoria Hospital

Glenrothes man David Kettrick was ordered to carry serve a Community Payback Order after he admitted to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Kettrick (50), of Dyce Way, appeared before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He admitted that on August 12 this year at the hospital in Hayfield Road that he did behave in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he did act in an aggressive manner, shout, swear and utter threats of violence, contrary to Section 38 of the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010.

You may also be interested in:

Nurse suspended for putting his hand down a female colleagues trousers

20,000 Fife women could be hit by pension ruling

Fife property stunning six bedroom family villa with views across the Forth

Kettrick’s defence agent David Bell told the court his client had a history of alcohol misuse.

He said Kettrick’s father had passed away in May and that he had struggled to come to terms with it and had been drinking to excess.

He said police attended when he lost his temper in the hospital. He added: “he realises the impact his behaviour had on staff and he expresses genuine remorse.”

Sheriff Thornton told Kettrick: “I have read the report and heard from Mr Bell about your circumstances.

“I think I am able to find an alternative to custody and this is a Community Payback Order. It will have two elements - the first is: you will be under supervision for 18 months and the second is a conduct requirement which requires you to attend and engage with alcohol counselling and support as directed by your supervising officer.

“If you breach the order I can revoke the order and impose a custodial sentence.”