Fife driver reported for dangerous driving by police, following three-vehicle crash on A92 near Rathillet

A driver has been reported for dangerous driving for overtaking other vehicles on double white lines, which caused a three-vehicle crash in Fife.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:54 pm

The incident happened during the night of Wednesday, January 12, on the A92, near Rathillet in Cupar.

The driver of a Mercedes tried to overtake on double white lines, which forced the drivers of a VW and an Audi to take evasive action.

A crash occurred, but according to police, no one was injured in the accident.

In a post published on Facebook, Fife Police Division offered advice for drivers, and wrote: "You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less”.

"Dangerous driving like this is one of the #Fatal5 reasons for road fatalities and is clearly not acceptable”.

