Fife drink driver collided with another car and injured motorist

A Burntisland woman who admitted driving on the wrong side of the road, colliding with another car and injuring the driver while she was more than four times over the drink-drive limit has had her sentence deferred.

Lisa Ferris appeared before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Thursday) where she pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving and being under the influence of alcohol on June 14 this year.

Ferris (38) admitted that on that date on the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy she drove dangerously on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic and collided with another car, damaging both vehicles and injuring the driver.

She also admitted that on June 14 this year on the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy she drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol she exceeded the legal limit.

Ferris was found to have 103 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath. The legal limit is 22.

Sheriff Thornton disqualified Ferris from driving meantime, while deferring sentence until November 14. Her bail was continued.