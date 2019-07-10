Fife cyclist dies in hospital after being found lying on road with serious head injuries

Police are carrying out inquiries into the death of a 43-year-old cyclist who was found lying on a Fife road with serious head injuries two days ago.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 7:30pm and 7:45pm on Monday 8th July on the A917 between Elie and St Monans. Pic: Google Maps.

In a statement released on Wednesday on Twitter, Fife Police said: "We can sadly confirm that 43-year-old Scott Walker has died after being found seriously injured on the A917 during Monday Evening.

"Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward."

One line of inquiry is whether Mr Walker, who was from St Monans, may have been struck by a vehicle which then failed to stop.

The incident is thought to have taken place between 7:30pm and 7:45pm on Monday July 8 on the A917 road between Elie and St Monans.

Members of the public contacted police after finding the 43-year-old lying on the roadway and he was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died on Tuesday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson, of Fife CID, said: "Our condolences and sympathies are with the family of Scott Walker and we are continuing to provide them with all the relevant support they require, while also conducting a thorough investigation to establish exactly how Scott came by his injuries.



"If indeed, another vehicle has been involved, then the driver needs to contact us as a matter of urgency and help us provide Scott's loved ones with the answers they require.



"Our inquiries at the scene have indicated that at some point a Vauxhall Astra, we believe to be silver or partly silver in colour, has been involved in a collision. This could either be a hatchback or estate motor car or an Astra van. However, we do not know at this time if this is linked to the injuries Scott sustained, or if it this is a separate incident.



"We know from our initial CCTV enquires that a number of vehicles were on the road travelling in both directions between St.Monan's and Elie between 7:30 and 7:45 on Monday night. We are actively working to identify these vehicles and therefore ask any motorists or members of the public who were on or around the A917 on Monday evening to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We would also be very keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have any dash-cam footage of this area from Monday evening."‎