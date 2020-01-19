Father of murdered schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton: I am counting the days until Peter Tobin dies

THE father of murdered schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton is counting the days until the serial killer who took her life dies from cancer.

Monster Peter Tobin - who killed Vicky, 15, and at least two other young women - was diagnosed with the disease a year ago.

He murdered Vicky in his Bathgate home as she travelled to Redding, near Falkirk, after visiting a relative in Livingston in February 1991.

The 73-year-old is so ill that he is confined to his cell at HMP Saughton and is on a liquid diet.

Prison sources claim Tobin has only weeks left to live but he has refused to reveal any further details of his life of crime or say if he claimed any other victims.

Vicky’s parents Michael and Janette, along with her two sisters and brother, endured 16 years of not knowing what had happened to her. Janette passed away almost two years after Vicky went missing, desperately clinging to hope that she would be reunited with the youngster again.

But Vicky’s remains were discovered buried in the garden of Tobin’s former home in Margate, Kent, in November 2007, close to the remains of another victim, Dinah McNicol, 18, a student from Essex, who he had picked up as she hitch-hiked home from a music festival in August 1991.

Tobin, who had previously served a sentence for sex offences against teenage girls, was finally unmasked as a serial killer following his conviction for murdereing Polish student Angelika

Kluk, 23, who was bludgeoned, stabbed and raped before being dumped still alive in a storage area under the floor of a Roman Catholic church in Glasgow in 2006.

The brute fled to London and feigned illness, but was arrested in hospital and convicted in 2007 of Ms Kluk’s murder.

A massive police investigation, Operation Anagram, was launched to uncover any other victims, eventually leading officers to Tobin’s former Margate home and the dicovery of two graves in the back garden.

In 2008, he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, having previously been handed 21 years for killing Ms Kluk.

Michael Hamilton has revealed he is planning a party to mark Tobin’s death.

He told The Scottish Sun: “The police said he wasn’t keeping well and didn’t have long to live. I was asked whether I wanted to be told. I said, ‘definitely let me know so I can go and get a drink and have a toast’. I’ll even throw a street party.

“That evil b*****d took part of my life away, my daughter and the grandkids I could have had. When they said he had cancer, it was the best news I’d ever read in the paper.”

He also believes Tobin’s ashes should be spread at sea, like those of Scots serial child killers Robert Black and Ian Brady