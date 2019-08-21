Family threatened in their Glasgow home and robbed of puppies

A family were threatened in their home before robbers stole a litter of puppies and smashed up their house and car.

Detectives are now appealing for information following a robbery in Castlemilk in Glasgow in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, August 21).

Around 1.30am, four men forced entry into the house in Barlia Drive, and threatened the family.

A 29-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and children aged 17, 10 and two were in the property at the time.

Before leaving the house, the men stole eight puppies, all just three weeks old.

The robbers also smashed up the house and vandalised a Mercedes car parked outside.

No-one was injured in the incident but police say the family has been left extremely distressed by the level of violence and the theft of the young Bulldog Cross puppies.

The suspects are white, aged between 18 and 20 years old, with slim builds and wearing dark coloured tracksuits. They all had their hoods up and were carrying bladed weapons.

Enquiries carried out so far have revealed that the suspects arrived in Barlia Drive in two cars – a silver coloured VW Polo and a silver coloured Audi.

The Audi made off after the incident and the VW Polo has been seized by police for forensics officers to carry out a full examination.

Detectives are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and will continue to review CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspects or the vehicles.

One man, aged 19, has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “A family has been targeted within their home while sleeping and a young 10-year-old girl is deeply traumatised by what has happened.

“The motive for this attack is unknown, however we do believe that it was targeted.

“I am appealing to members of the local community to contact us with any information they may have and to listen out for anything they might hear regarding this crime.

“Perhaps you saw the suspects, do you know anything about the cars? Any small piece of information could prove significant in our investigation so please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Cathcart Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0173 of Wednesday 21 August 2019.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.