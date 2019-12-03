Family pay tribute to "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy" killed in hit and run outside his school

The family of Harley Watson said they are "devastated" after the death of their "good, kind, helpful and lovely boy" in a hit-and-run crash

Harley, 12, died in hospital after a vehicle ploughed into children who were leaving Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex, at 3.20pm on Monday.

Harley, 12, died in hospital after a vehicle ploughed into children who were leaving Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex, at 3.20pm on Monday.

Murder probe detectives believe the suspect may have planned a similar attack nearby moments earlier after they received reports of a car mounting the pavement near Roding Valley High School in Loughton at around 3.10pm.

Harley died in hospital from his injuries and six others - including five children - were also hurt in the crash on Willingale Road.

A 51-year-old man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and other motoring offences.

In a short statement released through Essex Police, Harley's family said: "We are so devastated by what has happened.

Murder probe detectives believe the suspect may have planned a similar attack nearby moments earlier after they received reports of a car mounting the pavement near Roding Valley High School in Loughton at around 3.10pm.

"Harley was a good, kind, helpful and lovely boy.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and concern. However as a family we would like people to respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in peace."

Scores of well-wishers have begun donating to a GoFundMe.com fundraising page in his memory, which has so far raised more than £10,000.

READ MORE - Takeaway owners fume after teachers in high-vis jackets stop pupils from entering food shops on way home



READ MORE - Three Scottish teenagers charged over 'hoax threats' made in UK and abroad