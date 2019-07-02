Family pay tribute to "compassionate" Scottish mum who died after being burned in car

The family of a Scottish woman who died after suffering a head injury and being burned in a car have paid tribute to her.

Mother-of-four Ann Drummond was found alongside a 47-year-old man near to Drumcross Farm near Bathgate on Tuesday June 25.



Both had sustained significant burns to their body and sadly Ann, also 47, from Livingston, passed away in hospital the following day.



Her death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.



The man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Ann's family said: "Our mum was a talented, compassionate and happy woman who was infinitely strong and lived a brave and exciting life.



"We are proud and honoured to call her mum and are all utterly devastated to have lost her.



"We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Detective Inspector Nick Brookfield from Lothian and Scottish Borders CID said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Ann's entire family and we are continuing to support them while at the same time progressing our inquiries into her death.



"If you believe you have any relevant information to assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."



Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3227 of the 25th June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.