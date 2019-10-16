Family of Scottish man missing in Barcelona 'frantic with worry'

The family of a Scottish man who has gone missing during a holiday in Barcelona on Sunday has said the disappearance was 'totally out of character'.

Jordan Dean Lindsay, aged 32, went missing on Sunday during a holiday with friends in Barcelona and hasn't been seen since.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson has confirmed that an investigation into a British man missing in Barcelona is ongoing.

His family and friends have appealed for help on various social media platforms.

A post on a missing persons page reads: "Jordan Dean Lindsay. Age 32. He has been missing in Barcelona for two days now, could you please help him to contact any of us so we know he is okay and get him home."

It is believed the father-of-one used to do PR for nightclubs and pubs in Glasgow and Aberdeen before moving to London.

Mr Lindsay's father, from Cambuslang, has said his son's disappearance is totally out of character.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said: "Understandably his mother and I are frantic but we have not lost hope.

"We really hope there is a simple explanation but we know he wouldn’t do this without letting someone know where he was."

“The Met police have sent this message out as he has now been officially reported missing so if anybody get any news please call them with the reference number.

"So many people have shared the pages, at least we know there is a huge support to find his whereabouts.

"I can’t thank you enough for sharing and your thoughts. Here’s hoping he’s just being an arse."

Anyone with information about Mr Lindsay's whereabouts has been asked to contact the police.