Family of Scot knocked dead by single punch ask public to help catch killer

The family of a holidaymaker killed in a one-punch attack in Spain eight years ago are appealing for information on his 34th birthday.

Craig Mallon, 26, was on holiday in Spain celebrating his brother's stag weekend when he died on May 19, 2012.

The late Craig Mallon. Picture: PA Wire

READ MORE: 17 things we used to do growing up in Scotland that kids won't do now



The quantity surveyor, from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, had arrived in Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava just hours earlier.

An investigation by Spanish cops failed to identify the attacker, and Craig's mum died two years ago without ever gaining answers.

The family called for revellers who were out on the town the night Craig was killed to come forward as they issued an emotional appeal on what should have been his 34th birthday.

Candles, flowers and pictures of Craig were propped against a memorial bench at the site of his death in the Costa Brava town, along with information in Spanish on how to help.

A spokesman for the Mallon family said: "Craig Mallon was a talented, adventure-loving and much-loved young surveyor who today should've been celebrating his 34th birthday.

"But in May 2012, when he was just 26, at this spot here, Craig's life was ended by a single punch.

"In those early morning hours of May 19, 2012, when Craig was killed, this square and these streets were full of people so there should've been a number of witnesses to the events that took place.

"But many have not been traced or interviewed, and although eight years have passed the Spanish police investigation has failed to find the person who threw that fatal punch - possible himself unaware that the outcome was Craig's death."

READ MORE: 'It was love at first sight': Devoted Scottish couple celebrate 75th wedding anniversary



At the nearby Rockefellers and Revolution nightclubs, locals gathered to pay their respects to the tragic quantity surveyor.

The family spokesperson added: "So, once again on Craig's birthday, all his heartbroken family, friends and colleagues will be remembering him and are again asking you, hand on heart, to please help the family-led investigation into Craig's death.

"It's essential that anyone who was in the vicinity at that time lets the family know what they know.

"Please do not assume that even if you spoke to the police back then that the family knows what you told them.

"Please do not think that even if you did not see Craig there that your evidence is not important - the family would prefer to receive information two or three times than not at all.

"So please take a moment to remember Craig, today on his birthday.

"All our thoughts are with you and your loved ones on your birthday, Craig."

Anyone with information regarding Craig's death is urged to come forward by emailing info@craigmallon.com.

Alternatively, visit the Craig Mallon Appeal page on Facebook.