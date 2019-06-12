Falkirk butchers staff vow to ‘march on’ after thieves try to steal safe

Staff at a Falkirk butchery business targeted in a spate of break-ins across the district have vowed to “march on”.

Thomas Johnston Butchers in Cow Wynd was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning, along with neighbouring shop Cafe Trio and Caffe Nero in the town’s High Street.

Thomas Johnston Butchers in Falkirk was one of several businesses across the district which was broken into earlier this week. Picture: Michael Gillen

Elsewhere, there were also break-ins overnight from Monday into Tuesday at Sorocha’s Cheesecake and Coffee Shop in Grangepans, Bo’ness and Kwik Fit in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

Employees of Thomas Johnston, established in 1861, rallied together to clear up the damage after a window was smashed in. A safe was also dragged into the street, however, the would-be thieves had to clear off after being disturbed.

Despite pictures appearing to show the safe having been opened, staff are pleased to say nothing was taken from the shop.

Rod Gillie, manager of Thomas Johnston Butchers, said: “We just march on and deal with it. I got a phone call at about 3.30am so I went up to the shop and it was obvious the place had been broken into.

“The safe was outside unopened. We had to wait on the crime scene officers before we could get in.

“They were disturbed during the break-in so they had to leave the safe. Another couple of minutes and I imagine it would’ve been away in the van.

“Nothing was taken, it was just a mess. We got in about mid-morning. The staff were brilliant getting the place cleaned up and we were ready for trade at 1pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to determine what has been taken and who was responsible and those with information are asked to contact police immediately on 101.”