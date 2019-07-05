Fake taxi driver jailed for Kirkcaldy rape and abduction

Police have hailed the sentence given to two rapists who subjected a young woman to a “traumatic and fightening ordeal”.

Abel Muntean (19) and Raul Novac (34) were convicted following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh on May 27 for offences that included the abduction, sexual assault and rape of the teenager.

Muntean was this week jailed for ten years and Novac for 5 years and both placed on the sex offenders register for life. Novac was jailed for a further two years and three months for breach of bail offences.

The then 18-year-old woman had left a nightclub in the early hours of January 1, 2017 and had got into what she thought was a taxi which would take her home. The driver of the vehicle, Abel Muntean, made her believe she was indeed in a taxi. He gave her alcohol and took her to the Esplanade where he attacked her. He then took her to an address in Nelson Street, Kirkcaldy, where she was met by a second man, Raul Novac.

The woman was held within the address for several hours against her will and during this time was assaulted and raped by both men.

An investigation was launched by detectives from Fife’s Divisional Rape Investigation Unit (DRIU) which resulted in Muntean and Novac being charged in January 2017.

Detective Sergeant Calum Lawrie from the DRIU said: “We welcome the sentencing of Muntean and Novac who took advantage of the woman and who subjected her to such horrific crimes. The woman believed she was being taken home following the New Year celebrations and instead was put through the most traumatic and frightening ordeal.

“I would like to thank and commend her for the courage she has shown through our investigation and the subsequent trial process. I hope that the verdict will offer some closure as she looks to move forward with her life.

“We treat all reports of sexual crime with the utmost seriousness and all reports will be thoroughly and robustly investigated. We remain committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of such crimes are brought before the courts and justice is sought for victims.”

