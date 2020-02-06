Facial reconstruction created to help identify woman washed up on Scottish beach

A FACIAL reconstruction has been created to help identify the body of a woman who washed up on the Scottish coast about three years ago.

Police have been working on identifying the woman who was found dead on the shore near to Helensdale Cottage in Drummore, Dumfriesshire, on August 9, 2017.

The body was badly decomposed and had been in the water for some considerable time, according to officer reports.

Despite months of inquiries the police had no luck finding out who the woman was.

But now experts from Liverpool John Moores University have been able to create a reconstruction of the woman's face in a bid to help police identify her.

Detective Sergeant Nadine Scott at Stranraer said: "Missing person reports across both the UK and internationally have been checked without success.

"The work by the Liverpool John Moores University has provided us with a facial reconstruction of a woman, not a portrait of the face of the person, but a representation of the face based on detail provided from the remains of the body. Other information about the woman would indicate that she was about 4ft11in tall, and about 7.5 stones in weight.

"Her age is estimated to be young to middle-aged. When she was found she was wearing jeans, size 10 and pants which had a 'Harry Potter' logo on them. Anyone with any information which might help us in this investigation is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 1241 9 August 2017."