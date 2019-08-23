'Evil' serial rapist jailed for attacking blind woman, student and schoolgirl in Edinburgh

Have your say

A serial rapist who attacked a vulnerable blind woman has been jailed for 10 years.

Mikey Hoc pounced on his 49 year-old victim in the Moredun area of Edinburgh in May last year.



The ex-boxer struck weeks after being freed on bail for another rape charge.

The 20 year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Hoc had earlier been convicted at a trial in the Capital of the sex attack.

He was also found guilty of raping a girl in an Edinburgh graveyard.

Hoc was further convicted of raping a student in the Lothian area and physically assaulting another.

Hoc - who denied the crimes - will also be supervised for a further five years.

The blind woman told jurors how the attack had "ruined her life". The court heard how Hoc had called himself "John" and offered to help get the woman a taxi. She ended up falling - before being raped at an area nearby.

The mum recalled: "I asked him to 'stop, please stop'. I could not fight him anymore. He was too strong.

"I wanted to go home and forget about it, but I could not.

"He is evil. He needs to get locked away."

Hoc struck after a sheriff bailed him in March last year following a court appearance for raping a student and assaulting another.

A relative of one of the young women pretended to him that if he paid £3,000 in instalments, the rape would not be reported.

The witness said: "I knew that if he gives me the money - or even thinks about it - then 100 per cent he did it."

Jurors were shown a bank transaction in which Hoc paid her £100 with the word in Polish "for silliness". The cash was sent back.

A teenager also came forward to report Hoc had raped her in a church graveyard in Edinburgh city centre when she was a schoolgirl.

His lawyer Kevin McCallum said Hoc continued to protest his innocence.

He claimed the rapist was a “vulnerable young adult” but described his crimes as “impulsive and deceitful.”

Judge Lord Kinclaven said: "I must go on the basis of the jury and not of your account.

“I have to deal with your very serious worrying offence and there is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence.”

Police in Edinburgh have also welcomed today's sentence.

Detective Sergeant Ross Duthie, from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit, said: “We welcome the sentencing today of Mikey Hoc who preyed on these women, often befriending them before subjecting them to the most horrific crimes.

“He has shown no remorse and would not admit his actions, forcing the women to re-live their ordeals during the trail process.

“The bravery and courage shown by all the women should be commended, and it is to their credit that they came forward to police to report Hoc’s crimes which has allowed his conviction.

“All reports of sexual crime are investigated thoroughly and we are committed to working with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal service to ensure perpetrators of such crimes are brought to justice.”

Hoc was also put on the sex offenders’ register.