Everything we know after man charged over Bradley Welsh murder in Edinburgh

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with gunning down ex-boxer Bradley Welsh outside his West End home almost a month ago.

The suspect was formally arrested and charged tonight after he spent a day being questioned by murder squad detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

The 28-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of Bradley, 48, and a blade assault on a father and son in their Oxgangs home in March.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A man has been charged in connection with the murder of 48-year-old Bradley Welsh in Chester Street, Edinburgh onWednesday 17th April.

“The 28-year-old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday 14th May.

“He is also charged with the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man and the serious assault of a 22-year-old man in Pitcairn Grove on Wednesday 13th March.”

It continued: “Members of the public are thanked for their assistance with both of these investigations.”

The Oxgangs incident saw wealthy David McMillan, 48, along with his 22-year-old namesake son, allegedly attacked in their home a month before Trainspotting 2 actor and reformed criminal Bradley was killed by a single gunshot to the head on the steps down to his basement apartment.

His terrified partner, their daughter and Bradley’s stepson were in the apartment at the time.

Seconds before the shooting, at around 7.40pm, the victim had been talking to a neighbour, who later told officers that he had attempted to give him first aid. Despite his efforts, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Two men were arrested and subsequently released by detectives investigating the shooting.

Police later released CCTV images of a grey Ford Kuga SUV and appealed for witnesses who may have seen it in or around William Street prior to the shooting in Chester Street.

They also appealed for anyone who saw it being driven through the city before it arrived at Kaimes Avenue in Kirknewton around 9pm on the same evening.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Saturday, April 20th at which time it was bearing registration number CX68XVV.

Mr McMillan senior suffered stab wounds and his son was treated for a slash injury to his hand as he came to his father’s aid on March 13.

A motor allegedly used in the 5:30pm attack was set ablaze near the McMillan family home in Pitcairn Grove.

Earlier this month, the Evening News revealed that detectives had arrested a man in connection with the alleged murder bid and that he had been released pending further inquiries.

It had previously emerged that former Hibs casual Bradley, who ran a boxing gym in the city and had raised thousands for charity, was a friend of Mr McMillan senior.

Two men arrested last month in connection with Bradley’s killing were also released pending further inquiries.

Following his death, the senior investigating officer in charge of the case told a press conference that Bradley had not received any recent threats to his life.

It has since emerged that prosecutors at the Crown Office had ‘referred’ the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.