67-year-old Esther Brown (Photo: Police Scotland).

Police enquiries are ongoing after the 67-year-old was found dead at her address on West Princes Street, Glasgow on Tuesday June 1.

Ms Brown was understood to be well-known in the area for her charity work with food banks and a local church.

Additional patrols will be in the Woodlands area as investigations into the circumstances of Ms Brown’s death remain ongoing.

An incident caravan has also been set up on West Princes Street to encourage people with any information to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Suzie Chow, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Teams and senior investigating officer, said: “Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding Esther’s death continues and our thoughts remain with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry but require help from the public to assist with our investigation.

“If you were in the area in the days leading up to Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 and may have noticed anything suspicious, I would ask that you get in contact with police.

“Additional patrols will be in the area and if anyone has any concerns or information please speak to officers.”

Ms Brown was last seen at 5.30pm on Friday, May 28.

Superintendent Ross Allan, of the Greater Glasgow division, said: "We continue to work closely with our detective colleagues and would again like to take this opportunity to reassure the public that we are working tirelessly to identify the perpetrator.

"Additional officers remain in the area and we have now set up an incident caravan on West Princes Street and would encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak to any officer in the vicinity."

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus.

Anyone with any information can also contact police via 101 quoting reference number 2559 of Tuesday, June 1.

