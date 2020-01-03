Empty crash car mystery in Penicuik

Police are appealing for witnesses to help find the victims of a serious crash involving one vehicle in the Penicuik area.

Officers received a report in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, that a grey BMW M140i had left the road on the A701 Peebles Road between Penicuik and Leadburn.

When officers attended the scene no one was in the car - which had sustained significant damage.

An immediate search involving officers, police dogs and a helicopter was undertaken as there were concerns that the occupants of the BMW may have been injured.

Sgt John Easton, of the Road Policing Unit, appealed for information to help find the occupants of the damaged car.

He said: “This was a serious crash and those in the car could be injured and require medical treatment so we are eager to trace them.

“We also need to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area between midnight and 3am, when the crash was reported to us, to get in touch if they saw anything.

“There may have been a lot of people around going home from New Year parties.

“Anyone driving in the area who saw a grey BMW who may have dash-cam footage is also asked to get in touch.

“Likewise, I would ask the occupants of the car to contact us urgently to reassure us that they are safe.

“If you have information please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1029 of Wednesday, 1 January.”