Emma Faulds: Human remains found in search for missing Kilmarnock woman

Police searching for missing Kilmarnock woman Emma Faulds have confirmed that human remains have been found in woodlands in Dumfries and Galloway.

39-year-old Emma was last seen on the evening of April 28, and police have been searching near Monkton, South Ayrshire, and across the wider Ayrshire area.

Her disappearance was considered highly unusual, with detectives noting at the time that she came from a close knit family and cared for two dogs who she would not leave without adequate support and care.

39-year-old Ross Wilcox has appeared in court charged with Emma's murder and with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told STV News: "On Wednesday, human remains were discovered in the Galloway Forest, Dumfries and Galloway.

"The family of Emma Faulds has been made aware.

"Enquiries are ongoing."