The blaze, involving railway arches - along with six cars and a telephone box - is now under control, according to the London Fire Brigade.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, though Southwark Police said the incident is not thought to be terror-related.

In a video posted on social media, a huge plume of smoke can be seen billowing up from railway arches near a set of train tracks in the densely-populated neighbourhood.

Widespread road closures are currently in place around the station.

Firefighters, whose numbers at the scene have swelled from 70 to more than 100, told nearby residents to “close all doors and windows”.

Police also asked travellers to avoid the area.

The London Fire Brigade said the fire is now under control.

It is understood that paramedics attended to six people at the scene – two of whom were treated for smoke inhalation.

One person was taken to hospital, according to the London Ambulance Service.

In a statement, the London Fire Brigade said: “The Fire in Elephant and Castle is now under control.

"Firefighters will remain at the scene for the next hours to dampen down the scene.

It added: "Road closure are still in place in the area.”

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, thanked the emergency services.

In a tweet, he wrote: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the very serious fire in Elephant and Castle, which is now under control.

"I’m in close contact with the Fire Commissioner and want to thank our emergency services who acted quickly to ensure residents & passengers were safely evacuated.”

National Rail told commuters that trains between London Blackfriars and Denmark Hill and Herne Hill may be cancelled or delayed because of the fire.

Initially, the company said that “major disruption” could last until 3:30pm, though that projection has now been extended to the end of the day.

The nearby Elephant and Castle tube station is also currently closed.

