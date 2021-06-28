The cause of the blaze is not yet known, though Southwark Police said the incident is not thought to be terror-related.

In a video posted on social media, a huge plume of smoke can be seen billowing up from railway arches near a set of train tracks in the densely-populated neighbourhood.

Widespread road closures are currently in place around the station while.

The London Fire Brigade told nearby residents to “close all doors and windows”, and asked travellers to avoid the area.

It is understood that paramedics are also at the scene, though there are currently no details of injuries.

National Rail told commuters that trains between London Blackfriars and Denmark Hill and Herne Hill may be cancelled or delayed because of the fire.

Ten fire engines and more than 70 firefighters are currently battling a fire close to Elephant and Castle railway station in London.

Initially, the company said the disruption could last until 3:30pm, though that projection has now been extended to 8pm.

