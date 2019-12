An elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her own home on Christmas Eve.

Police were called to Coldstream Drive, Rutherglen, in the early hours of 24 December after receiving reports of the attack, which left the woman injured.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The woman was treated by emergency services but not kept in hospital.

The man will appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.