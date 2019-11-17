Elderly man robbed after woman posing as charity worker hugged him

A thief thought to be posing as a charity worker stole money from an elderly man while hugging him as a distraction tactic, police have said.

A thief thought to be posing as a charity worker stole money from an elderly man while hugging him as a distraction tactic, police have said.

The 88-year-old victim parked his car in a Waitrose car park in Saffron Walden, Essex, when a woman tapped on his window.

When the man wound down his window, the woman placed a clipboard on his steering wheel, and drew on it.

Believing she was asking for a donation on behalf of a charity, the man gave her a £5 note.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew's attempts to defend his reputation branded 'disastrous'

READ MORE: Scottish Olympic legend Chris Hoy and wife open up about 'frightening' premature birth of son



The woman then hugged him for around one minute before leaving, which police say the victim found "odd".

After doing a supermarket shop, the man realised a three-figure sum of money was missing from his pocket.

Police are looking for a white woman with black, shoulder-length hair who was seen carrying a blue clipboard between 2.30pm and 3.00pm on November 5.

Investigating officer Pc Luke Wilkinson said: "We understand the woman may be claiming to be working on behalf of a children's charity and we would like to hear from anyone who has been approached by her or has information."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/176312/19.