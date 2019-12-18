Elderly man, 89, seriously injured after road crash in Liberton

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road crash in Liberton yesterday.

Around 4.15 pm on Tuesday afternoon, an 89-year-old-man sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a red Mazda CX7 on Lasswade Road, Edinburgh.

Picture: Google maps

He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he remains for treatment.

Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The driver of the Mazda was not injured.

Sergeant Jen Forbes, Roads Policing Unit, Fettes, said: “The incident took place near to the entrance of Liberton Hospital and at this time of day there would have been quite a lot of traffic and pedestrian in the area.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, who has not yet come forward.”

Any information can be passed to the Roads Policing Unit, Fettes, via 101. Please quote reference number 2359 of the 17 December 2019 when calling.