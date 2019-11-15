Elderly lady, aged 88, left shaken after being assaulted during house robbery

An 88-year-old woman was left shaken up after a man robber and assaulted her in her home in Paisley on Thursday.

The man entered the property on Windsor Crescent around 6.25pm on Thursday, 14 November and assaulted the woman, then left with a three-figure sum of cash, several bank cards and house keys.

Paramedics were called to the scene where the woman was checked over.

She did not require further medical attention, but was left badly shaken after the attack.

Detectives are appealing for more information on the suspect, who is believed to be around 5 ft. 4 inches in height, in his late 30s to early 40s, with a medium build and short, cropped, red hair.

He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a brown jacket.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and will be gathering and reviewing any available CCTV footage.

Detective Sergeant Nicola Wake from Paisley CID said: “An elderly lady has been left traumatised by this crime and it’s imperative we trace the man responsible.

"This man cares only for himself and his actions are shameful. I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

"At the time, it may not have seemed unusual or suspicious but the information could be significant to our investigation.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call CID officers in Paisley Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3048 of Thursday 14 November 2019. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.