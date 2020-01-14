Elderly Falkirk resident conned out of money by bogus workman

A pensioner was duped out of cash by a bogus workman in Falkirk.

The Learmonth Street resident handed over money to a man falsely claiming to be a workman last Thursday for work which was never carried out.

A bogus caller conned an elderly resident out of cash in Falkirk last week. Photo staged by actors.

Police say the suspect is in his early 20s and has medium length dark hair.

The incident came just a day after householders in Falkirk and Laurieston were duped into parting with cash by a man charged with bogus caller-types offences.

Information can be passed on via 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.