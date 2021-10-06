The 26-year-old woman died after a two vehicle crash in Eglinton Street caused one of the cars to leave the road and strike her as she walked on the footpath.

Around 8.45 am on Wednesday, October 6, emergency services were called to find the woman had died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drivers of the cars were uninjured.

Eglinton Street: Man arrested after pedestrian killed in car crash on Glasgow street

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney, Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our condolences are with the family of the lady who has died.

"Enquiries into the crash are continuing.

"Anyone with information, including any relevant dash-cam footage from the street at the time of the crash, can call officers at Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit via 101.

"Please quote reference number 0626 of 6 October, 2021, when calling.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.