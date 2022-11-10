Police were called to the busy shopping street this evening, after being alerted to a man acting suspiciously. Officers found a bag nearby, and quickly cordoned off the area. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called to Princes Street to deal with the package.

One eyewitness spotted three bomb disposal units near the Harvey Nichols department store on St Andrew Square.

The street has been closed to pedestrians and traffic. Several Lothian Buses services were diverted away from the area due to the road closure.

Officers cordoned off Edinburgh's Princes Street, after a suspicious bag was found. (Photo credit: Bill Buchanan)

Waverley Station has been evacuated and trains are no longer running. Nearby hotels and the McDonalds in Waverley Market have also been evacuated. Another eyewitness said: “I had just got down into Waverley and was eating a McDonalds when we were told we had to get out. We didn’t get anymore information than that, we just had to leave”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, 10 November, 2022 officers were called to Princes Street, Edinburgh to a report of a man was acting suspiciously. A bag was later found nearby and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution. Officers are in attendance and have called EOD.”

