Edinburgh University student dies after falling out of window at house party

A university student has died after falling out of a window during a house party in the city.

Patrick Smith fell from the third floor of a tenement block on Warrender Park Road at about 03:20 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said they were treating the 21-year-old's death as unexplained but not suspicious.

The University of Edinburgh paid tribute to the student, who was about to begin studying for a masters in chemical engineering.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Professor Lev Sarkisov, director of chemical engineering at Edinburgh University, said: "Patrick was a fantastic student. After four years as an undergraduate he was about to begin his masters in chemical engineering.

"He was also clearly the heart and soul of the student chemical engineering society - many students from other years, not only his own cohort, knew him very well, this is why the impact of his tragic death is so wide."

The keen swimmer was also a regular on the University team in his first two years at the establishment.

Chris Jones, head of performance swimming, said: "His passion and electric personality resonated throughout the team.

"Patrick made all members feel welcome and he was rarely without a smile or joke to tell.

"He regularly came to support the team even when he had decided to stop competing. This was why he was such a popular team member."