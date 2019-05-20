Edinburgh security firm bosses caught with stun guns

Have your say

Two men behind a “high end” Edinburgh security firm are behind bars after they were each caught with a stun gun.

George Haig, 58, and Stuart Anderson, 39, were snared following a raid at their office in Leith in May last year.

The High Court in Glasgow. Pic: John Devlin

Haig owns Complete Protection Consultants with Anderson its operational director.

The firm recently provided security for a high-profile charity bash in the capital to honour Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal for their humanitarian work.

The pair were today remanded in custody after they each pled guilty to being in possession of a stun gun.

Haig and Anderson will learn their fate next month.

Police swooped at the firm's headquarters in the Capital's Anderson Place last May.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Haig was stopped as he got in his BMW. Anderson later rolled up in his Mini.

Prosecutor David Dickson said officers went on to find the stun guns, which had each been disguised as torches.

Mr Dickson added they were of “East Asian origin” and designed for “self defence”.

Haig, of Craigentinny, told officers he “owned a high end security company”.

He said he had bought the stun gun from a website and “no intention” of using it.

Anderson, of Wallyford, East Lothian, meantime made no comment.

Police also discovered a quantity of diazepam pills. Anderson today also pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drug.

Lord Arthurson deferred sentencing until next month in Aberdeen.

The firm's Facebook page reveals how it provided security at the People's Postcode Lottery charity gala at the capital's McEwan Hall in March this year where actor Clooney and his lawyer wife appeared.

In 2015, the firm were also involved in a Glasgow fundraiser organised by a foundation set up by boxer Amir Khan.