Edinburgh school evacuated after telephone bomb threat

An Edinburgh secondary school has been evacuated after a telephone bomb threat this afternoon.

Children at Holy Rood RC High School have been ushered outside of the building and told by teachers they won't be allowed back in for some time.

Holy Rood RC High School. Pic: Google Maps

Police are in attendance.

The school is situated on the edge of Holyrood Park, near Arthur's Seat and beside Duddingston Village.

It has a total of 1,108 pupils, 519 boys and 499 girls.

More details to follow.