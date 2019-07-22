Edinburgh's Royal Mile was in 'lock down' after man fell from window

Edinburgh's Royal Mile was placed into 'lock down' on Sunday evening after a man fell from a window, according to police.

The historic High Street, near to the World’s End pub, was closed to traffic from around 5.40pm on Sunday evening.

One eyewitness said on social media that around six police vehicles and an ambulance were in attendance.

The scene on the Royal Mile on Sunday evening. PIC: Ross Viviani

The incident happened just hours before The Proclaimers were due on stage at Edinburgh Castle tonight with thousands of fans expected to head up the Royal Mile.

A Police Scotland confirmed that a man had fallen from a window saying: “At around 5.40pm emergency services in Edinburgh attended at the High Street following a report of a man having fallen from a window."

Lothian buses were diverted while part of the High Street was cordoned off.