Edinburgh RBS manager caught on CCTV stuffing notes into his pockets while working night shifts

A bank manager who was caught stealing cash from the Royal Bank of Scotland collection centre has escaped a jail sentence.

Ian Campbell, 48, was seen on the branch’s CCTV stuffing bank notes into his pockets while working as a night manager at the bank’s cash collection office in Edinburgh.

Campbell, who had 28 years service with RBS, grabbed a total of £600 on three separate occasions over a four-week period in April last year.

The dishonest bank manager was caught out after a colleague noticed “discrepancies in the amounts of cash” being processed during the night shifts and an internal RBS investigation was launched.

CCTV footage subsequently showed Campbell, of Granton, Edinburgh, reaching into trays of bank notes and pocketing bundles of notes before leaving the area on three separate occasions.

The thief was immediately sacked from his position and RBS management called in the police to investigate the crime.

Campbell pleaded guilty to stealing £600 while employed as a bank manager at Royal Bank of Scotland when he appeared at the Capital’s sheriff court last month and returned for sentencing yesterday.

Sheriff Roderick Flinn told the disgraced bank boss: “The theft involving a breach of trust is always serious.

“But I take into account you are a first offender with an entirely clean record and I intend to issue a community payback order.”

Sheriff Flinn ordered Campbell to pay back the £600 by way of a compensation order and told him he must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Solicitor Nigel Bruce said his client was currently working as a bus driver with Lothian Buses since being sacked by RBS.

Mr Bruce added Campbell had carried out the crime due to his “disillusionment with work at the time” and the thefts had been “inexplicable conduct” as there was no issues with gambling debts or drugs to explain his behaviour.

Previously fiscal depute Alan Morrison said: “CCTV from within the locus was viewed and on three occasions the accused could be seen acting in a suspicious manner around the trays of cash.

“He could be seen lifting the lid of the tray, reaching his hand in, removing notes from the top and putting them in his pocket.

“The total amount of cash taken was £600.”

Campbell admitted to stealing £600 while employed as a bank manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, Drummond House, Redheughs Avenue, Edinburgh, between April 1 and May 1 last year. The location of the theft was at the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Drummond House in Edinburgh’s South Gyle where notes and coins collected from various local branches are processed by bank staff.

The Royal Bank of Scotland media team was contacted for comment.