Edinburgh police find over £100,000 worth of Class A and B drugs stashed in West Lothian house

Three people have been charged after police in Edinburgh found £100,000 worth of Class A and B drugs stored in a house in West Lothian.

Acting on intelligence, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Cleric’s Hill in Kirkliston at around 4.10pm yesterday (Monday, May 6).

Police searched the house on Cleric's Hill yesterday

As a result of the search of the property, quantities of heroin, cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine were seized. In total the value of drugs seized had an approximate street value of over £100,000.

Two men aged 26 and 21, and one woman aged 22, were charged in connection with drugs offences and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Tuesday, May 7).

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins from Edinburgh’s Criminal Investigations Department said: “We continue with our enforcement activity to target and disrupt those involved in drug misuse and associated criminality across the city.

“Information gathered by the public is always acted upon and they have a vital role to play in ensuring we can continue to bring perpetrators of drug offences before the courts.”

Anyone with concerns or information about drug misuse in their area can report this to us via 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.