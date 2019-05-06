Edinburgh police deal with incident at Granton Harbour

Have your say

Emergency services were at the scene of an 'ongoing incident' at Granton Harbour.

An eyewitness told the Edinburgh Evening News that emergency services had been on the scene since around 6.15am today (Monday), but have since left.

Pictures from the scene at Granton Harbour

Police, coast guards and other emergency services were said to be on the scene.

The Edinburgh Evening News contacted the police and the matter is now closed. No-one was injured or hurt in the incident.

For the latest breaking incidents in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas - join our new Facebook group here.