Edinburgh police CCTV appeal: Man sought after woman assaulted in Morrison Street

Police in Edinburgh have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a woman being assaulted in the city's Morrison Street.

The incident happened on Morrison Street on Sunday, May 12th at around 5am.

The man in the image is described as around 5ft 9ins, of slim build and with dark hair.

Detective Sergeant David Brady said: "We believe the man pictured can assist with our enquiries. Anyone with any information to help us identify and trace him is asked to contact us via 101 quoting incident number 2604 of 12 May or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."