Edinburgh police appeal to trace Morningside absconder

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a man who has absconded from the Morningside area of Edinburgh.

Andrew Waddell, who is also known to use the name Andrew Oswald and David Bennett, was last seen shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, May 8, in Colinton Road.

Andrew Waddell. Pic: Police Scotland

He is known to have links across Fife, notably to Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy. He also has links to Northern Ireland and Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, with short brown/reddish hair and a full beard which he may have trimmed or shaved since this time. He was last seen wearing a red hooded top, black trousers and black trainers.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell, of Corstorphine CID, said: "As part of our enquiries, we're urging anyone who may have seen Waddell since this time, or who has information on his current whereabouts, to contact us.

"Do not approach him and call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2073 of May 8, or report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress."