Edinburgh police appeal to trace boy, 15, missing for 24 hours

Police are appealing to the public for help trace a missing 15-year-old boy.

Jack Taylor

Jack Taylor was last seen on Fountainhall Road, in the south of the city, at around 4.45pm on Tuesday, January 28th.

He is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Armani tracksuit top and bottoms, black hoodie and black Nike trainers.

Sergeant Dave Hughes, of Howdenhall Police Station, said: "We're appealing for anyone who has seen Jack to get in contact with us.



"Jack has links to Edinburgh and Fife."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2484 of 28 January 2020.