Edinburgh pensioner lost control of car and struck woman on country path

A pensioner who lost control of his car and ploughed into a woman on a country path has escaped a road ban.

Murdoch McLeod crashed into victim Margaret Forbes and her husband when he veered onto the footpath in Edinburgh after being blinded by the headlights of an oncoming van.

McLeod, 73, then jumped out from his vehicle to tend to the victims after they had been “thrown to the ground” by the impact.

Mrs Forbes was subsequently rushed to hospital suffering from serious injuries including multiple fractures to her legs and shoulder.

McLeod pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and causing injury to Margaret Forbes at Daiches Brae in Edinburgh on December 14 last year, during an appearance at the city’s sheriff court on Tuesday.

The court heard Mrs Forbes was walking along the path with her husband at around 5pm after visiting their daughter when she was struck by McLeod’s silver Audi.

Prosecutor Lynsay Magro said: “At this time the accused was driving his Audi motor car on Daiches Brae and the vehicle thereafter struck Mr and Mrs Forbes throwing both of them to the ground.

“Mrs Forbes suffered multiple fractures to her lower legs and to her shoulder. Emergency services were contacted and the accused was asked to provide the details as to the driver and he replied 'I was driving the vehicle'.”

The fiscal added McLeod was cautioned and charged but told police officers that he “refutes driving dangerously and I wish I could remember what happened”.

Solicitor Mr Davis said McLeod, of Polwarth, Edinburgh, had been travelling at around 15mph and was on his way to visit his two grandsons who lived nearby.

The brief said as McLeod approached a slight bend a van coming in the opposite direction went over a speed bump and “dazzled” him with his headlights.

Mr Davis said despite McLeod mounting the pavement “he had not seen the pedestrians” as they had been dressed in dark clothing against a dark background.

Mr Davis added: “He immediately stopped and got out to tend to the man and the lady. He was the one who called the ambulance and he did everything he possibly could.”

McLeod then passed a roadside breath test and subsequently admitted liability through his car insurance.

The solicitor said McLeod, a former antique shop owner, needs his licence as he currently drives around 20,000 miles per year as part of his employment as a manager of a children’s nursery.

Sheriff Gordon Liddle told the grandfather-of-five he was being fined £450 and will have seven penalty points added to his driving licence.