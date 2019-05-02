Edinburgh mum thanks anonymous woman who bought son new Nike trainers after Lochend Park mugging

An Edinburgh mum is searching for an anonymous woman who donated a brand new pair of trainers to her 12-year-old son after he had his shoes stolen during a daylight mugging.

Holyrood High School pupil Dylan Stoddart was walking home when he was approached from behind by a man wearing a ski mask in Lochend Park and punched to the ground.

Dylan was mugged in Lochend Park. Pic: Submitted

The petrified youngster attempted to fight back by kicking his attacker but the man reacted by restraining him and rubbed his face in the mud before pinching his phone, keys and trainers.

Dylan was forced to walk to his Craigentinny home in his socks where he was greeted by his gobsmacked mum Stacey Clark who immediately called the police.

But speaking today to the Evening News, Stacey said a woman, thought to be older, apparently went into his school and asked staff for his shoe size before handing in the size five Nike trainers worth up to £120.

Stacey said the woman had read about the mugging on April 11th in the Edinburgh Evening News on April 16th.

At the time, Stacey said: “I’m very angry that someone can do this to a boy. He is the lowest of the low.”

Stacey joked that the trainers she bought Dylan herself after the attack are now in the cupboard, adding: “He’s over the moon, I’d like to say a massive thank you to this kind hearted lady, she has restored his faith in humanity!

“We have never asked anyone for anything although felt like Dylan deserved something to help him heal, this has helped a lot! Words cant describe how grateful I am to see him smile.

“I would like to get my hands on an address to send her a card and flowers.”

Stacey has also shared a message on social media in a bid to track down the kind-hearted woman who donated the new shoes on Monday this week.

Writing in the Facebook group I Love Leith, she said: “Need everyone to share the hell out of this. Just had a call from Dylan to say someone has asked for his shoe size and handed in a very expensive pair of trainers to his school and I really want to thank the woman who did! You’ve made a little boy very happy!! He’s over the moon with them.

“Apparently she’s an older lady so may not have Facebook but her family or friends might know.”

