Edinburgh man who suffered stroke goes missing from hospital

A 64-year-old man has been reported missing from the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

David Wheeler was last seen walking towards West Granton Road from Crew Road today at about 11am.

He suffered a stroke in January and had been in hospital.

According to police he left his ward at about 9.55am and caught the number 38 Lothian bus 38 to Crew Road North.

He is 6ft 3in tall, medium build and has shoulder length grey hair.

At the time he went missing he was wearing a dark blue denim jacket and dark denim jeans.

David Wheeler (pictured) was last seen walking towards West Granton Road from Crew Road today at about 11am picture: Police Scotland

Inspector Keith Forrester from Drylaw Police Station said: “Along with the NHS staff who have been caring for David, we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Due to suffering a stroke, David has very limited speech and lacks the ability to do basic everyday tasks and he could be very confused.

“We know he used a Lothian Bus this morning (no 38) therefore he may use other bus services to travel around the city.

“If you have seen him, I would urge you to call police on 101 as soon as possible and quote incident number 1024 of Wednesday, 19 February, 2020."