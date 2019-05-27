Edinburgh man jailed for raping lone woman support worker during help visit

A man who subjected a lone woman support worker to a horrific sex attack during a help visit has been jailed.

Albert Caballero repeatedly urged the victim to phone the police to tell them he had raped her after carrying out the assault.

The High Court in Edinburgh.

Caballero, 46, also contacted the emergency services and told a call handler that he raped the woman and intended to jump in front of a bus if officers did not arrive within minutes.

Two officers found him outside an unmanned police station and he told them: "I've raped someone. I'm guilty. I've done a very bad thing."

He admitted abducting, assaulting and raping the woman on December 27 last year at a flat in the Portobello area of Edinburgh, when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

Defence counsel Ian Duguid QC told the court: "This is a horrible attack on a young lady who was performing a supportive role to the accused and was doing so in the course of her duties and employment."

Mr Duguid said it was "extremely regrettable" that someone involved in helping Caballero should become the victim of such a crime.

He added: "He wishes to offer his apologies and expresses remorse to the victim in this case."

The court heard that first offender Caballero worked part-time as a cleaner but received support from a charity group which helps children and adults with learning difficulties.

Advocate depute Jo McDonald said: "The accused has learning difficulties and suffers from paranoia, irrational fixations and epilepsy."

The support worker attended at the flat for a pre-arranged meeting with Caballero and sat down on a sofa to talk to him.

The prosecutor said: "After an initial general chat the accused started making inappropriate remarks and sexual advances towards her by advising her that he 'fancied' her and attempted to touch her leg.

"The complainer told the accused that he wasn't allowed to say such things to her and that there was a 'barrier that he couldn't cross'," she said.

Caballero told the woman that he had problems with a door and she said she would get someone to look at it and got ready to leave. But she then realised that he had locked the door and he stepped in front of her to stop her unlocking it.

The prosecutor said: "The accused said he was going to rape her. The complainer attempted to appease him by telling him he was being silly but he became serious and angry towards her."

The woman tried to leave again but he blocked her exit and pushed her, resulting in her falling backwards to the hall floor.

Caballero held her down by the arms and told her he was going to have sex with her. The woman punched him on the nose leaving him bleeding.

He took her into a bedroom and pushed her onto a bed and took off her clothes before sexually assaulting her and raping her. He then told the woman to carry out a sex act on him saying "it will all be over".

The advocate depute said: "The complainer felt compelled to comply with his request in fear that he would rape her further should she fail to do so."

After it Caballero told her he would go to prison but the woman said she would not tell the police in the hope that he would let her go.

Caballero told her to call 999 to tell the police and kept saying: "Phone the police. Tell them I've raped you." He followed her to her car before she drove off.

The woman, who was screaming and hysterical, called her manager to tell her that Caballero had raped her. Her manager told her to drive to Leith police station and she would meet her there.

Caballero went to Portobello police station and used a public phone to contact the area control room and said he raped the support worker.

The judge, Lord Kinclaven, deferred sentence on Caballero for the preparation of a background report and a psychological assessment.

Caballero was placed on the sex offenders' register and remanded in custody ahead of an appearance for sentencing on June 26 at the High Court in Aberdeen.